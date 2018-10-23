Flames' David Rittich: Earns second straight start
Rittich will start for the second consecutive game Tuesday, squaring off against the Canadiens in Montreal, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
There's no question that Mike Smith remains the No. 1 goalie for the Flames, but Rittich stood on his head with a 44-save victory over the Rangers on Sunday, so coach Bill Peters will stick with the hot hand. The 26-year-old netminder from the Czech Republic is humbled by the opportunity to start two games in a row. "Everyone knows my role on the team, so I thought it's going to be Smitty who would play in Montreal. But it's me," Rittich said. "I'm happy I get two games in a row."
