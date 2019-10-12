Rittich will be in goal Saturday when Calgary takes on the Golden Knights in Vegas, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich made 34 saves in his last start, a 3-2 shootout win over the Stars. The Golden Knights, through four games, are averaging the seventh-most shots on goal (34), so Rittich will need to be on his game Saturday if he hopes to come away with his third win of 2019-20.