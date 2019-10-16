Rittich allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Rittich faced less than 30 shots for the first time in six starts this season, and it served him quite well as he won his third game. The 27-year-old has alternated between good and bad outings so far, but he's the clear No. 1 for the Flames this season. Rittich will probably start again Thursday versus the Red Wings.