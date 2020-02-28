Rittich gave up four goals on 38 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators on Thursday.

A late goal by Andrew Mangiapane put the Flames ahead, but Rittich leaked a last-second tally to Mikael Granlund to force overtime. In the extra period, Granlund victimized Rittich again, setting the Czech netminder with a defeat. The 27-year-old slipped to 24-15-6 with a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 46 starts. He's been solid on the Flames' current road trip -- expect Rittich to split a weekend back-to-back versus the Lightning and Panthers with Cam Talbot.