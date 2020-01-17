Rittich made 35 saves in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Big Save Dave was at it again -- Rittich was an absolute beast Thursday night. He stoned Leafs' sniper Auston Matthews nine -- yes, nine times. He's 2-1 in his last three starts and is All-Star Game bound as an injury replacement for Darcy Kuemper. Rittich looked every part the all star Thursday and he's a steady option for you as you head into the second half.