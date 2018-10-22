Flames' David Rittich: Excellent against Rangers
Rittich picked up the victory during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Rittich continued his strong play while making his third appearance of the season. He saved 44 of 45 shots on net, as he moved to 2-0 in the year while lowering his goals-against-average to 1.3
