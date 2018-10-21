Rittich will likely start Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It's an interesting move since the Flames aren't playing back-to-back matchups. However, Rittich looked strong in his two appearances this season, stopping all eight shot in relief of Mike Smith and stopping 24 of 26 saves in his only start of the year.

