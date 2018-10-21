Flames' David Rittich: Expected in goal Sunday
Rittich will likely start Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It's an interesting move since the Flames aren't playing back-to-back matchups. However, Rittich looked strong in his two appearances this season, stopping all eight shot in relief of Mike Smith and stopping 24 of 26 saves in his only start of the year.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Victorious as Flames rally behind him•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: No longer starting Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Earns backup gig•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Struggles in Tuesday's preseason tilt•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.