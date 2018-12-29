Rittich will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was fantastic in his last start, stopping 35 of 36 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road victory over the Jets on Thursday. The 26-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 13th victory of the campaign in a matchup with a hot Canucks club that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.