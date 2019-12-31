Rittich will guard the goal during Tuesday's home game versus Chicago, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was awful in his last start Sunday against the Canucks, surrendering three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot in the first period of the eventual 5-2 loss. The 27-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's 8-8-3 on the road this year.