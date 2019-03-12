Flames' David Rittich: Facing Devils
Rittich will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against New Jersey, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Vegas, surrendering three goals on 28 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 23rd win of the season. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Devils squad that's lost six consecutive contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...