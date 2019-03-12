Rittich will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against New Jersey, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Vegas, surrendering three goals on 28 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 23rd win of the season. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Devils squad that's lost six consecutive contests.