Flames' David Rittich: Facing Hurricanes
Rittich will patrol the crease during Saturday's home clash with Carolina, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.
Rittich was fantastic in his last start Thursday against Toronto, stopping 32 of 34 shots en route to his 15th victory of the season. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to extend his winning streak to six games in a home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 2.71 goals per game on the road this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
