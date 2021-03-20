Rittich led the Flames onto the ice and will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich hasn't played since March 4 in a 7-3 win over the Senators, as Jacob Markstrom has made seven straight starts. The 28-year-old Rittich has a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 11 games this season. The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.1 goals per game in their last 10 outings, so Rittich could be in for a busy appearance in the second half of a back-to-back.