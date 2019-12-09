Rittich will protect the road net in Monday's game against the Avalanche, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich had the night off Saturday after starting seven straight games, and he'll return to the blue paint against the high-powered Avalanche, who have won six straight games and averaged 4.3 goals per game in the process. It's a tough matchup, and Rittich has been mediocre on the road this year with a .912 save percentage and 5-6-2 record.