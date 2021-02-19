Rittich will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus Edmonton.
Rittich has struggled in limited action this season, going 0-2-0 while posting a sub-par 3.23 GAA and .868 save percentage through three appearances. He'll attempt to secure his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a formidable Oilers offense that's averaging 3.50 goals per game this year, fourth in the NHL.
