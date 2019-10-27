Flames' David Rittich: Falls short versus Jets
Rittich stopped 43 of 45 shots but found himself on the wrong side of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.
Rittich found himself under siege, denying the Jets until a long-range Josh Morrissey power-play goal at 15:49 of the third period. The Czech goalie couldn't hold in overtime, suffering a tough result for a strong performance. Rittich is 5-3-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 10 starts. The Flames continue their road trip Tuesday against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine outdoors Saturday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Snags crazy shootout win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Stunned by Kings•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Starting in juicy matchup•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Stays locked in against Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.