Rittich stopped 43 of 45 shots but found himself on the wrong side of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Rittich found himself under siege, denying the Jets until a long-range Josh Morrissey power-play goal at 15:49 of the third period. The Czech goalie couldn't hold in overtime, suffering a tough result for a strong performance. Rittich is 5-3-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 10 starts. The Flames continue their road trip Tuesday against the Hurricanes.