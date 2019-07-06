Rittich (knee) filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Rittich appeared in 45 games for Calgary last season, managing a 27-9-5 record while boasting a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 26-year-old dealt with knee issues when the calendar turned to 2019, but his production from last season would likely speak for itself in negotiations, which will likely be over before the arbitration hearings.