Rittich made 25 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

The Jets scored all three of their goals during the first period, including tallies 30 seconds apart by Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort, to take a 3-1 lead into the locker room. Rittich, who was making just his second start of the season, has now been touched up for seven goals on 49 shots (.857 save percentage).