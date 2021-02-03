Rittich made 25 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.
The Jets scored all three of their goals during the first period, including tallies 30 seconds apart by Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort, to take a 3-1 lead into the locker room. Rittich, who was making just his second start of the season, has now been touched up for seven goals on 49 shots (.857 save percentage).
