Flames' David Rittich: First time facing Kings
Rittich will defend the road net from the Kings on Saturday night, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.
Rittich has only played in two of the past six games. Flames coach Bill Peters continues to prominently feature Mike Smith, despite the veteran struggling to the tune of an .872 save percentage over 11 starts. As for Rittich, he's never faced the Kings, but we're talking about a goalie who plays so much better away from Calgary -- he's maintained a 2.51 GAA and .922 save mark on the road compared to 3.81/.838 ratios in front of the home crowd.
