Flames' David Rittich: Gets back on track
Rittich stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Detroit.
Rittich was coming off of back-to-back losses in which he'd allowed four goals in each outing. He was solid Sunday against the Red Wings, logging a .931 save percentage and being thwarted only by Detroit's Dylan Larkin, who beat him twice. A tidy stat line against the lowly Wings isn't necessarily a sign of a turnaround, and Rittich still owns a sub-.900 save percentage for the month of February, but it's something the 27-year-old can build on.
