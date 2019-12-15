Flames' David Rittich: Gets no help against Canes
Rittich made 27 saves in 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
He allowed three goals. The loss snapped a personal five-game winning streak for Rittich, who has emerged as a solid fantasy starter. But it's important to note that he's allowed at least three goals in three of his last four starts. No panic yet, but Rittich needs more games like his stellar work against the Leafs on Thursday night.
