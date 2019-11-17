Flames' David Rittich: Gets no help against Yotes
Rittich made 22 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
He allowed just two goals in a tight contest. Rittich blew it on the first goal -- he fired a clearing pass that hit Derek Stepan in the chest, who then promptly fired the puck into a wide-open net. But the game wasn't on Rittich -- he needs a little help to win and he just didn't get it.
