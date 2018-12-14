Rittich will be between the pipes for Saturday's road clash with Minnesota, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich will man the pipes while Mike Smith (undisclosed) remains sidelined. Prior to coming into relief versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Rittich went 0-2-1 with a 3.05 GAA in four outings. Depending on Smith's health, the Czech netminder could get the start in both games of the back-to-back Saturday and Sunday against the Wild and Blues, respectively.