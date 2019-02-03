Rittich will be the road starter for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich road a 7-0-1 record into the All-Star break despite a suspect .902 save percentage and 2.98 GAA in that span. This will be his first start since the break and it'll come against a hot Carolina offense which has scored 19 goals in the last four games, winning three of those outings. Rittich has been excellent on the road this season with a .944 save percentage, so he should put up a good fight against the Canes.