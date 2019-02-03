Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Sunday
Rittich will be the road starter for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich road a 7-0-1 record into the All-Star break despite a suspect .902 save percentage and 2.98 GAA in that span. This will be his first start since the break and it'll come against a hot Carolina offense which has scored 19 goals in the last four games, winning three of those outings. Rittich has been excellent on the road this season with a .944 save percentage, so he should put up a good fight against the Canes.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Makes 33 stops in win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine against Carolina•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Returns to winning ways•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Looking to rebound against Oilers•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Sliced by Sabres at home•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Preparing to face Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...