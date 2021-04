Rittich will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Jacob Markstrom likely will start Monday's rematch against the Maple Leafs. Rittich has been solid this season, posting a .907 save percentage and a 4-6-1 record. He's been impressive against the Leafs, too, putting up a .962 save percentage, a shutout and a 1-1-1 record. Nevertheless, this will be a tough foe, as the Maple Leafs have won five of their last six contests.