Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Sunday
Rittich will start in goal Sunday against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Rittich recorded a win in his only start of the season, stopping 24 of 26 shots on net. It's a favorable matchup against the Rangers, who average just 2.4 goals per game and haven't won a game in regulation yet. Strong play by Rittich will likely earn him more starts in the future.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Expected in goal Sunday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Victorious as Flames rally behind him•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: No longer starting Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Earns backup gig•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.