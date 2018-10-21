Rittich will start in goal Sunday against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Rittich recorded a win in his only start of the season, stopping 24 of 26 shots on net. It's a favorable matchup against the Rangers, who average just 2.4 goals per game and haven't won a game in regulation yet. Strong play by Rittich will likely earn him more starts in the future.

