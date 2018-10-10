Rittich will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with St. Louis, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Rittich will be making his 2018-19 debut after having beaten out Jon Gillies for the backup job behind Mike Smith. The 26-year-old Rittich went 8-6-3 with a 2.92 GAA in 21 outings last season and should see a similar workload this year.