Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod
Rittich will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Stars, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has played extremely well in the month of November, compiling a 5-1-0 record while posting a 2.01 GAA and .921 save percentage in six appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his ninth victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Dallas team that's only averaging 1.92 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
