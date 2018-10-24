Flames' David Rittich: Gives up three in defeat
Rittich allowed three goals on 40 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Rittich was coming off an impressive 44-save victory over the Rangers on Sunday and began Tuesday's game making a handful of highlight-reel saves. However, the Canadiens would wind up solving the 26-year-old netminder three times with Calgary only able to put two behind Carey Price. Expect Rittich to backup Mike Smith when the Flames battle Pittsburgh on Thursday.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Earns second straight start•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Excellent against Rangers•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Expected in goal Sunday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Victorious as Flames rally behind him•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.