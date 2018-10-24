Rittich allowed three goals on 40 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Rittich was coming off an impressive 44-save victory over the Rangers on Sunday and began Tuesday's game making a handful of highlight-reel saves. However, the Canadiens would wind up solving the 26-year-old netminder three times with Calgary only able to put two behind Carey Price. Expect Rittich to backup Mike Smith when the Flames battle Pittsburgh on Thursday.