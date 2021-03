Rittich stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Rittich was solid in the second half of a back-to-back. The Flames provided him enough support for a relatively easy win. The 28-year-old improved to 4-6-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 13 outings. Rittich is still the clear backup behind Jacob Markstrom, with the latter likely to start Monday's series finale versus the Jets.