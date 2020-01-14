Flames' David Rittich: Goes unsupported in Montreal
Rittich made 35 saves on 37 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Canadiens on Monday.
Rittich spent most of the game under siege, but he kept it close for the Flames until Ryan Poehling's third-period tally. It's the third time in four starts Rittich has taken the loss, although this was more of a reflection on the team in front of him. It's the fifth time in 34 starts the 27-year-old has received no goal support. He dropped to 18-11-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season. If he can't start racking up wins again, Cam Talbot could continue to eat away at Rittich's playing time.
