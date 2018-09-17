Rittich will patrol the crease for Monday's preseason meeting with Edmonton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Perhaps more significant is the fact that Rittich is expected to play the whole game, as the club tried to determine who will be the No. 2 behind Mike Smith. It's a crowded group that includes Jon Gillies and Jeff Glass with no early favorite at this point.

