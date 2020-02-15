Flames' David Rittich: Guarding cage Saturday
Rittich will start Saturday's home tilt against Chicago, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has been shaky as of late for the Flames, going 2-3-0 along with a 3.67 GAA and .886 save percentage in his last five starts. The 27-year-old will get a decent matchup Saturday, however, taking on a Blackhawks offense that sits 20th in the league in goals per game this year.
