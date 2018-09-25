Flames' David Rittich: Guarding cage Tuesday
Rittich will get the start in goal in Tuesday's home preseason game against the Sharks, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Rittich was sharp in his last appearance Sunday against Vancouver, turning aside 14 of 15 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll get the first crack at San Jose, but Jon Gillies will likely relieve him midway through the contest.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: In control against Vancouver•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Projected to start Wednesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Inks one-year extension•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Arbitration filing in place•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...