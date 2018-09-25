Rittich will get the start in goal in Tuesday's home preseason game against the Sharks, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Rittich was sharp in his last appearance Sunday against Vancouver, turning aside 14 of 15 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll get the first crack at San Jose, but Jon Gillies will likely relieve him midway through the contest.

