Flames' David Rittich: Guarding goal in away game Friday
Rittich will block the road cage from the Panthers on Friday, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.
Calgary's rookie tender has been very impressive in limited action this season, fashioning a 3-1-1 record, 2.04 GAA and .924 save percentage through five games. This will be his first time taking to the ice in 2018, fielding shots against a Florida club that ranks fourth in shot attempts per game (34.4) and boasts a 10-6-3 record at BB&T Center.
