Flames' David Rittich: Handed tough-luck loss by Bruins
Rittich stopped 30 of 32 shots during Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to Boston.
Through four starts since Mike Smith went down with a lower body injury, Rittich has posted a disappointing 1-2-1 record, .890 save percentage and 3.73 GAA. Monday's start was definitely his best, though. Smith's ailment isn't expected to keep him out much longer, so Rittich's workload will likely decrease moving forward. Still, the Czech netminder is worth considering when starting against a favorable opponent.
