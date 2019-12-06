Rittich yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

Rittich had a three-goal lead after Milan Lucic's first goal as a Flame early in the third period. Things got interesting as Jake McCabe and Jack Eichel brought the Sabres within a goal, but Rittich hung on for the win. The Czech netminder is up to 13-7-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 24 appearances. He's made seven straight starts -- at some point, Cam Talbot will be due a turn in goal.