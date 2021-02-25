Rittich registered a season-best 37 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Rittich appeared poised to record a shutout victory until Toronto's William Nylander tied the game with 1:28 left in regulation. Nylander followed up with the overtime winner just 66 seconds into the extra session. It was the sixth loss in seven appearances this season for Rittich, but the 28-year-old has been terrific in his two starts since Jacob Markstrom (upper body) went down with an injury, stopping 71 of 73 shots against the high-powered Maple Leafs.