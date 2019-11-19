Flames' David Rittich: Hoping to end team's skid
Rittich will start Tuesday against the Avalanche, Flames radio host Pat Steinberg reports.
The Flames have dropped four straight while getting dominated in every phase of the game. They've been outscored 15-3 in that stretch and 9-0 in the past two contests. Given that context, Rittich will be fighting an uphill battle against a Colorado club that sports a 12-6-2 record and the second-best goal differential in the Western Conference at plus-14.
