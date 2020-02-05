Play

Rittich yielded three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Rittich lost a second straight outing despite the Flames opening the scoring through Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 20-14-5 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 starts this season. Given Rittich's recent struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Thursday's game against the Predators.

