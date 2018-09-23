Rittich stopped 14 of 15 shots from the Canucks in Saturday's 5-2 preseason home win.

Rittich played the second half of the contest, with a Brandon Sutter power-play goal in the third period counting as the only damage against him. Still, he's only 1-1-0 with a suspect 3.28 GAA and .897 save percentage for Calgary through three preseason games. Rittch has received more work than any other Flames netminder as the team prepares for the 2018-19 campaign.