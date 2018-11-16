Rittich will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich has been fantastic in limited action this season, posting a 5-1-0 record while registering an impressive 1.91 GAA and .935 save percentage in eight appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 2.60 goals per game on the road this campaign, 18th in the NHL.