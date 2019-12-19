Flames' David Rittich: In goal against Montreal
Rittich will guard the cage during Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Hurricanes, allowing three goals on 30 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The 27-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.27 goals per game on the road this year, eighth in the NHL.
