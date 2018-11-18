Rittich will patrol the crease against the Golden Knights on Monday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Rittich has been terrific in the early stages of this season, going 6-1-0 in nine appearances. He's registered a stellar 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage, including a shutout win over the Kings on Nov. 10. As Mike Smith continues to struggle, Rittich should see more consistent playing time.