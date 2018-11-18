Flames' David Rittich: In goal Monday
Rittich will patrol the crease against the Golden Knights on Monday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Rittich has been terrific in the early stages of this season, going 6-1-0 in nine appearances. He's registered a stellar 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage, including a shutout win over the Kings on Nov. 10. As Mike Smith continues to struggle, Rittich should see more consistent playing time.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Continues strong start•
-
Flames' David Rittich: In goal against Edmonton•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Slams door on Kings•
-
Flames' David Rittich: First time facing Kings•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Ugly win against Chicago•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Preparing to see Blackhawks for first time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...