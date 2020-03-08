Flames' David Rittich: In goal Sunday
Rittich will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home game against Vegas, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
After giving up four goals in each of his last two starts, Rittich has watched from the bench for the last three games. Since the All-Star break, the 27-year-old has registered a subpar 3.56 GAA and .890 save percentage in 11 appearances. In his only outing against Vegas this season, Rittich allowed six goals in an Oct. 12 loss.
