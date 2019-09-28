Flames' David Rittich: In goal versus Edmonton
Rittich will tend the home twine for Saturday's preseason game versus the Oilers, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
This is a final tuneup game for Rittich as he prepares for Opening Night's matchup against the Avalanche on Oct. 3. He's poised to be the Flames' starter this season, and he'll look to build off the .911 save percentage and 27-9-5 record of last year. Rittich will be backed up by Cam Talbot.
