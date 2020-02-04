Flames' David Rittich: In net Tuesday
Rittich will stand guard in the home goal Tuesday versus the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will aim to put a disastrous outing versus the Oilers behind him when he takes the ice Tuesday for his third consecutive start. The fourth-year NHLer will still sports a respectable 9-5-3 record on home ice, but he owns just a 2.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage, both worse than his road marks. Next up is a Sharks team that averaged just 2.45 goals per game in January and failed to tally a goal in its first game without Tomas Hertl (knee).
