Flames' David Rittich: Inks one-year deal with Calgary
Rittich signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Saturday.
Rittich appeared in 31 regular-season games with AHL Stockton last season, compiling a 15-11-1 record while registering a 2.27 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. The 24-year-old will return to his role as AHL Stockton's starting netminder in 2017-18.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...