Rittich signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Saturday.

Rittich appeared in 31 regular-season games with AHL Stockton last season, compiling a 15-11-1 record while registering a 2.27 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. The 24-year-old will return to his role as AHL Stockton's starting netminder in 2017-18.