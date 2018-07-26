Rittich signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Flames on Thursday.

Rittich filed for salary arbitration six days after the free-agency signing period opened. The Czech backstop recorded a 8-6-3 record, 2.92 GAA and .904 save percentage over 21 games last season, and he figures to push Jon Gillies for the No. 2 job in training camp ahead of the 2018-19 season.