Flames' David Rittich: Inks one-year extension
Rittich signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Flames on Thursday.
Rittich filed for salary arbitration six days after the free-agency signing period opened. The Czech backstop recorded a 8-6-3 record, 2.92 GAA and .904 save percentage over 21 games last season, and he figures to push Jon Gillies for the No. 2 job in training camp ahead of the 2018-19 season.
