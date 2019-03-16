Flames' David Rittich: Keeps Rangers offense at bay
Rittich stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
After manning the net in a chaotic 9-4 victory Tuesday against the Devils, Rittich showed some of his early-season dominance by allowing just one goal. Rittich improved to 25-7-5 with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage. With Mike Smith back in the fold after a brief illness, it's unclear which netminder will be tasked with the road start in Winnipeg on Saturday.
