Flames' David Rittich: Leaks six goals
Rittich yielded six goals on 32 shots in a 6-2 shellacking at the hands of the Maple Leafs on Monday.
Rittich's modest two-game winning streak came to an end in a jarring way. It was his second game in his last four appearances in which he gave up six goals. Rittich's record fell to 22-6-5, with a 2.66 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Flames have a road back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday in Vegas and Arizona, and it's likely for Mike Smith and Rittich to split starts.
